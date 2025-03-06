WPL Scoreboard: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Uttar Pradesh Warriorz and Mumbai Indians here on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Warriorz: Grace Harris c Kamalini b Matthews 28 Georgia Voll b Nat Sciver-Brunt 55 Kiran Navgire c Sisodia b Kerr 0 Deepti Sharma st Bhatia b Kerr 27 Dinesh Vrinda c Ismail b Kerr 10 Chinelle Henry c Sajana b Kerr 6 Shweta Sehrawat c Sajana b Matthews 0 Uma Chetry c Ismail b Sisodia 1 Sophie Ecclestone c AB Kaur b Kerr 16 Kranti Goud not out 1 Extras: (B-4, W-2) 6 Total: (For 9 wkts, 20 overs) 150 Fall of wkts: 1-74, 2-84, 3-90, 4-114, 5-120, 6-121, 7-125, 8-145, 9-150.

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-33-0, Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-16-1, Amanjot Kaur 1-0-9-0, Parunika Sisodia 3-0-21-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-38-5, Hayley Matthews 4-0-25-2, Sanskriti Gupta 1-0-4-0.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews c Voll b Goud 68 Amelia Kerr c Harris b Henry 10 Nat Sciver-Brunt c Sharma b Harris 37 Harmanpreet Kaur c Vrinda b Harris 4 Amanjot Kaur not out 12 Yastika Bhatia not out 10 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1, W-5) 12 Total: (For 4 wkts, 18.3 overs) 153 Fall of wkts: 1-24, 2-116, 3-127, 4-137.

Bowling: Chinelle Henry 4-0-28-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-28-0, Kranti Goud 3-0-31-1, Gouher Sultana 1-0-16-0, Deepti Sharma 3.3-0-27-0, Grace Harris 2-0-11-2, Georgia Voll 1-0-6-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)