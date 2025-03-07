Karnataka's Ambitious Infrastructure Boost: Transforming Bengaluru's Landscape
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced a significant Rs 7,000 crore investment to enhance Bengaluru's infrastructure. Key initiatives include expansion of Namma Metro, lake rejuvenation, and construction of new roads and flyovers. The 'Brand Bengaluru' Plan aims to bolster the city’s global appeal, balancing transport, greenery, and technology.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled a sweeping plan to invest Rs 7,000 crore in Bengaluru's infrastructure, marking a Rs 4,000 crore increase from previous allocations. This ambitious agenda is part of the effort to strengthen the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative.
The 2024-25 budget will allocate Rs 1,800 crore across 21 schemes, aiming to uplift the city's transportation, green spaces, and public health standards. The Namma Metro expansion continues, with plans for an additional 98.60 km of routes, while the Bengaluru Business Corridor is set to enhance road networks with a Rs 27,000 crore budget.
Developments also include flyovers, drainage networks to prevent flooding, and rejuvenation of 14 lakes. The ambitious plan underscores the city's importance to Karnataka's economy, with seamless connectivity and infrastructure upgrades at its core.
