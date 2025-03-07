Left Menu

Karnataka's Ambitious Infrastructure Boost: Transforming Bengaluru's Landscape

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced a significant Rs 7,000 crore investment to enhance Bengaluru's infrastructure. Key initiatives include expansion of Namma Metro, lake rejuvenation, and construction of new roads and flyovers. The 'Brand Bengaluru' Plan aims to bolster the city’s global appeal, balancing transport, greenery, and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:22 IST
Karnataka's Ambitious Infrastructure Boost: Transforming Bengaluru's Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled a sweeping plan to invest Rs 7,000 crore in Bengaluru's infrastructure, marking a Rs 4,000 crore increase from previous allocations. This ambitious agenda is part of the effort to strengthen the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative.

The 2024-25 budget will allocate Rs 1,800 crore across 21 schemes, aiming to uplift the city's transportation, green spaces, and public health standards. The Namma Metro expansion continues, with plans for an additional 98.60 km of routes, while the Bengaluru Business Corridor is set to enhance road networks with a Rs 27,000 crore budget.

Developments also include flyovers, drainage networks to prevent flooding, and rejuvenation of 14 lakes. The ambitious plan underscores the city's importance to Karnataka's economy, with seamless connectivity and infrastructure upgrades at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025