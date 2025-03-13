Swift Response Averts Disaster in Chembur Blaze

A fire broke out Thursday night in an electricity meter room within a three-storey residential building in Chembur, Mumbai. Thanks to swift action, no injuries were reported.

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, quickly responded to the fire at NG Acharya Marg's Subhash Nagar, successfully rescuing four individuals stranded on the building's upper floors.

The blaze, which ignited at 10pm, was completely doused by 11:05pm. The incident's cause remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)