Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Disaster in Chembur Blaze

A fire erupted in the electricity meter room of a residential building in Chembur, Mumbai. Though no injuries were reported, four individuals trapped on upper floors were safely rescued. The fire, which broke out at 10pm, was extinguished by 11:05pm. The cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:44 IST
Swift Response Averts Disaster in Chembur Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out Thursday night in an electricity meter room within a three-storey residential building in Chembur, Mumbai. Thanks to swift action, no injuries were reported.

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, quickly responded to the fire at NG Acharya Marg's Subhash Nagar, successfully rescuing four individuals stranded on the building's upper floors.

The blaze, which ignited at 10pm, was completely doused by 11:05pm. The incident's cause remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025