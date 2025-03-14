Left Menu

Gas Leak Exposes ONGC's Safety Lapses in Konaseema

The Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Forum (HRF) criticized oil and gas companies for neglecting safety standards following a Hydrogen Sulphide gas leak at ONGC's Kesanapalli station, which affected nine workers and a child. HRF calls for enhanced safety measures and enforcement to prevent future incidents.

Amaravati | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:23 IST
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Forum (HRF) has voiced strong condemnation against oil and gas corporations for compromising safety protocols, thereby putting the lives of citizens at risk. The recent leakage of Hydrogen Sulphide from ONGC's Kesanapalli gas collection station serves as a glaring example of such negligence.

The incident, reported on March 12 in Konaseema district, highlights severe lapses in maintenance, impacting nine workers and a young child who exhibited symptoms of exposure. The district collector has attributed these failures to the ONGC's maintenance shortcomings.

The HRF underscores the recurring nature of such industrial accidents and stresses the urgent necessity for installing gas detection systems and implementing stricter regulatory measures to protect public health and worker safety.

