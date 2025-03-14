Yemen: Landmines Endanger Bedouins' Quest for Traditional Life

In Yemen, the omnipresent threat of landmines in Marib province is a severe obstacle for Bedouin camel herders aspiring to return to their traditional nomadic lifestyle. These communities, displaced by years of conflict, find their paths fraught with danger, with fertile grazing lands now perilous minefields.

Ogaim Suhail, a camel herder, describes the dire situation as herders migrate northward, away from the conflict zones and landmines that proliferate in the south. The war between Iran-aligned Houthis and a Saudi-led military alliance has led to widespread use of landmines, making everyday activities a gamble with life.

The United Nations and human rights organizations highlight the continuing risks, with a 2024 report by Human Rights Watch detailing the impact of these explosive remnants. As peace efforts stagnate, residents like Saleh al-Qadry deal with the constant fear that has made basic freedoms, such as grazing camels, a high-stakes endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)