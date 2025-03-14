Yemen: Landmines Endanger Bedouins' Quest for Traditional Life
In Yemen's Marib province, landmines endanger camel herders aiming to reclaim their nomadic lifestyle. Displaced by war, they've relocated north to avoid mine-riddled areas. Despite a stalled peace process, landmines continue to threaten civilians. Accusations fly over responsibility, but the threat remains pervasive and deadly.
- Country:
- Suriname
In Yemen, the omnipresent threat of landmines in Marib province is a severe obstacle for Bedouin camel herders aspiring to return to their traditional nomadic lifestyle. These communities, displaced by years of conflict, find their paths fraught with danger, with fertile grazing lands now perilous minefields.
Ogaim Suhail, a camel herder, describes the dire situation as herders migrate northward, away from the conflict zones and landmines that proliferate in the south. The war between Iran-aligned Houthis and a Saudi-led military alliance has led to widespread use of landmines, making everyday activities a gamble with life.
The United Nations and human rights organizations highlight the continuing risks, with a 2024 report by Human Rights Watch detailing the impact of these explosive remnants. As peace efforts stagnate, residents like Saleh al-Qadry deal with the constant fear that has made basic freedoms, such as grazing camels, a high-stakes endeavor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- landmines
- Bedouins
- camel herders
- Marib province
- safety
- conflict
- UN
- peace process
- Houthis
ALSO READ
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety
Kerala's Action Plan: Tackling Wildlife Conflicts Head-On
Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S.-China Tariff Conflict Intensifies
Referees Union Rallies for Safety After Accusations of Corruption
Russia Reclaims Novaya Sorochina Amid Ongoing Border Conflict