Left Menu

Yemen: Landmines Endanger Bedouins' Quest for Traditional Life

In Yemen's Marib province, landmines endanger camel herders aiming to reclaim their nomadic lifestyle. Displaced by war, they've relocated north to avoid mine-riddled areas. Despite a stalled peace process, landmines continue to threaten civilians. Accusations fly over responsibility, but the threat remains pervasive and deadly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marib | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:29 IST
Yemen: Landmines Endanger Bedouins' Quest for Traditional Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Suriname

In Yemen, the omnipresent threat of landmines in Marib province is a severe obstacle for Bedouin camel herders aspiring to return to their traditional nomadic lifestyle. These communities, displaced by years of conflict, find their paths fraught with danger, with fertile grazing lands now perilous minefields.

Ogaim Suhail, a camel herder, describes the dire situation as herders migrate northward, away from the conflict zones and landmines that proliferate in the south. The war between Iran-aligned Houthis and a Saudi-led military alliance has led to widespread use of landmines, making everyday activities a gamble with life.

The United Nations and human rights organizations highlight the continuing risks, with a 2024 report by Human Rights Watch detailing the impact of these explosive remnants. As peace efforts stagnate, residents like Saleh al-Qadry deal with the constant fear that has made basic freedoms, such as grazing camels, a high-stakes endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025