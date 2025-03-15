Devastating Storm Claims Lives Across the US
A major storm has caused at least five fatalities across the United States. In Missouri, a tornado led to two deaths in the Bakersfield area, while three more fatalities resulted from a dust storm in Texas. The events have also caused numerous injuries.
A catastrophic storm has swept across the United States, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals. Among the hardest hit areas was Bakersfield, Missouri, where a tornado claimed two lives. Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the fatal tornado on social media.
As the storm ravaged through other parts of the country, three additional lives were lost due to car accidents caused by a dust storm in Amarillo County, situated in the Texas Panhandle. Numerous injuries were reported amidst the chaotic weather events.
The toll highlights the widespread devastation caused by severe weather conditions affecting several states since Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
