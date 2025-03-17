Aftermath of Deadly Storms: A Region in Turmoil
Severe storms and tornadoes across the U.S. have claimed 36 lives, affecting several states including Missouri and Mississippi. The National Guard was deployed to aid recovery efforts. Major power outages and infrastructural damage have been reported, with Missouri facing the brunt of destruction and fatalities.
The U.S. grapples with the aftermath of a violent weather system, leaving widespread devastation across the Midwest and Southeast. At least 36 individuals lost their lives due to storms, with significant fatalities reported in Missouri and Mississippi.
President Donald Trump, addressing the grave situation, stated that the nation mourns the loss of these innocent lives and assured that the National Guard has been mobilized in regions like Arkansas to support local efforts. With over 340,000 people experiencing power outages, the impact is far-reaching.
Missouri's emergency management reported substantial destruction across multiple counties. Governor Mike Kehoe highlighted the challenge of a rising death toll, while officials in other states like Kansas and Texas documented severe crash incidents and storm-related damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Board Exams Postponed due to Weather Woes
Supreme Court Grants Custody to Mother Amid International Guardianship Dispute
Jammu and Kashmir's Pursuit for All-Weather Connectivity: A Tunnel Proposal
Jammu & Kashmir's All-Weather Connectivity Push: Tunnel Vision for Keran-Jumgund
Odisha's Weather and Celebration Shifts: A New Era Begins