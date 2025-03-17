West Bengal Government to Address Air Pollution in Cossipore Rail Siding
Rising air pollution in Cossipore railway siding has prompted West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim to announce that the state government will formally address the issue with the Railways. The call for action highlights the severity of pollution caused by loading operations, demanding both state and railway cooperation.
In light of escalating air pollution at the Cossipore railway siding in north Kolkata, West Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim has vowed that the state government will formally approach the Railways to tackle the issue.
A spokesperson from Eastern Railways confirmed readiness to discuss the situation with the government but emphasized that sanitation responsibilities lie with the state and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
The matter, raised by TMC MLA Atin Ghosh during the assembly, draws attention to the significant discomfort caused by pollution from loading operations, urging swift action from both state entities and the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
