Left Menu

West Bengal Government to Address Air Pollution in Cossipore Rail Siding

Rising air pollution in Cossipore railway siding has prompted West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim to announce that the state government will formally address the issue with the Railways. The call for action highlights the severity of pollution caused by loading operations, demanding both state and railway cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:47 IST
West Bengal Government to Address Air Pollution in Cossipore Rail Siding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of escalating air pollution at the Cossipore railway siding in north Kolkata, West Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim has vowed that the state government will formally approach the Railways to tackle the issue.

A spokesperson from Eastern Railways confirmed readiness to discuss the situation with the government but emphasized that sanitation responsibilities lie with the state and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The matter, raised by TMC MLA Atin Ghosh during the assembly, draws attention to the significant discomfort caused by pollution from loading operations, urging swift action from both state entities and the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025