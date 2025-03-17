Tragedy in Delhi: Manhole Mishap Raises Questions Over Unauthorized Access

A tragic incident in Southeast Delhi resulted in the death of a 43-year-old worker and critically injured another following their entrapment in a manhole. The mishap has raised serious questions over unauthorized access to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewer systems.

The victims, Panth Lal Chandra and Ramkishan Chandra, along with another individual, Shiv Das, were reportedly working inside the manhole when they lost consciousness. The Delhi Jal Board insists the men were neither part of their regular nor contractual staff. A further investigation is being conducted by a forensic team, with a case registered under relevant sections addressing unauthorized access and manual scavenging.

The incident highlights a significant issue of safety and regulation concerning unauthorized access to hazardous work environments. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation, questioning the operations and procedures governing access to public utilities like sewer manholes. The families of the deceased and injured are demanding accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)