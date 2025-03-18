Current Health News Highlights: Key Updates from Around the World
This summary compiles recent health-related news, including Bayer's legal protection in the U.S., WHO's funding concerns in Afghanistan, AstraZeneca's technological advancements, and the first outbreak of H7N9 bird flu in the U.S. Other stories involve developments in transgender sports policy, trade tariffs, and pharmaceutical partnerships.
Bayer applauds a forthcoming law in Georgia poised to protect it from glyphosate lawsuits. The company expressed hope that other U.S. states will follow suit. The law awaits the signature of Georgia's governor.
The World Health Organization alerts to a funding crisis threatening closures of essential health facilities in Afghanistan, with 167 facilities already shut. Without urgent action, over 220 more could close by June.
AstraZeneca accelerates its cancer therapies with a $1 billion acquisition of EsoBiotec, enhancing its in-vivo cell therapy technology. The drugmaker describes the potential to transform treatment timelines from weeks to just minutes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- WHO
- Bayer
- glyphosate
- Afghanistan
- AstraZeneca
- cancer
- H7N9
- transgender
- tariffs
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca Secures CDSCO Nod for Cancer Drug Durvalumab in India
Apollo Hospitals Joins Forces with Ion Beam Applications for Advanced Cancer Treatment
Trump Honors Young Cancer Survivor as Secret Service Agent
EXCLUSIVE-Airlines face overflight payment risks as planes divert over Afghanistan
AI-powered drug repurposing: A game changer for cancer research