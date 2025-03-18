Current Health News Highlights: Key Updates from Around the World

Bayer applauds a forthcoming law in Georgia poised to protect it from glyphosate lawsuits. The company expressed hope that other U.S. states will follow suit. The law awaits the signature of Georgia's governor.

The World Health Organization alerts to a funding crisis threatening closures of essential health facilities in Afghanistan, with 167 facilities already shut. Without urgent action, over 220 more could close by June.

AstraZeneca accelerates its cancer therapies with a $1 billion acquisition of EsoBiotec, enhancing its in-vivo cell therapy technology. The drugmaker describes the potential to transform treatment timelines from weeks to just minutes.

