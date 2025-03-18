Earthquake Shakes Northern Sumatra: A Wake-Up Call
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, at a depth of 86 kilometers. The German Research Center for Geosciences reported the event on Tuesday, highlighting the region's vulnerability to seismic activity. The incident serves as a reminder of the area's frequent geophysical challenges.
Experts stress the importance of ongoing vigilance and enhanced emergency protocols to mitigate potential disasters in this earthquake-prone zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
