Earthquake Shakes Northern Sumatra: A Wake-Up Call

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences. The seismic event, occurring Tuesday, struck at a depth of 86 kilometers, creating a significant impact in the region.

The quake underscores Northern Sumatra's ongoing geological vulnerability. As one of the most seismically active areas, Indonesia is no stranger to such natural occurrences. The impact of Tuesday's earthquake highlights the pressing need for preparedness and robust infrastructure.

Experts stress the importance of ongoing vigilance and enhanced emergency protocols to mitigate potential disasters in this earthquake-prone zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)