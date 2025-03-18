Tragedy in Delhi: Unprotected Sewage Workers' Fatal Accident
A 43-year-old worker died and another was injured while cleaning a sewer in Delhi's New Friends Colony. The victims lacked protective gear. The Delhi Jal Board stated the workers were not regular or contractual staff, and the incident is under investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a 43-year-old worker died and another was seriously injured while cleaning a sewer in Delhi's New Friends Colony area, according to police reports. The workers were found without protective gear, raising concerns over safety protocols.
The deceased, identified as Panth Lal Chandra from Chhattisgarh, was working alongside his brother, Ramkishan Chandra, who remains in critical condition. A third worker, Shiv Das, was fortunately rescued unharmed.
The Delhi Jal Board has distanced itself, stating that the workers were neither regular nor contractual employees. The police confirmed receiving a distress call and are currently investigating the case from multiple angles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Tunnel Tragedy: A Race Against Time for Rescue
Tragedy in Haifa: Multiple Casualties Reported in Shooting
Tragedy in Thamarassery: Murder of Class 10 Student Sparks Outcry
Tragedy on the Road: College Student's Life Cut Short in Rohini Accident
Tahalki Over Tragedy: Wife's Shocking Confession in Odisha Murder Case