Tragedy in Delhi: Unprotected Sewage Workers' Fatal Accident

In a tragic incident, a 43-year-old worker died and another was seriously injured while cleaning a sewer in Delhi's New Friends Colony area, according to police reports. The workers were found without protective gear, raising concerns over safety protocols.

The deceased, identified as Panth Lal Chandra from Chhattisgarh, was working alongside his brother, Ramkishan Chandra, who remains in critical condition. A third worker, Shiv Das, was fortunately rescued unharmed.

The Delhi Jal Board has distanced itself, stating that the workers were neither regular nor contractual employees. The police confirmed receiving a distress call and are currently investigating the case from multiple angles.

(With inputs from agencies.)