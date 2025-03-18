Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Unprotected Sewage Workers' Fatal Accident

A 43-year-old worker died and another was injured while cleaning a sewer in Delhi's New Friends Colony. The victims lacked protective gear. The Delhi Jal Board stated the workers were not regular or contractual staff, and the incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 43-year-old worker died and another was seriously injured while cleaning a sewer in Delhi's New Friends Colony area, according to police reports. The workers were found without protective gear, raising concerns over safety protocols.

The deceased, identified as Panth Lal Chandra from Chhattisgarh, was working alongside his brother, Ramkishan Chandra, who remains in critical condition. A third worker, Shiv Das, was fortunately rescued unharmed.

The Delhi Jal Board has distanced itself, stating that the workers were neither regular nor contractual employees. The police confirmed receiving a distress call and are currently investigating the case from multiple angles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

