Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Military Strikes Target Hamas and Islamic Jihad
The Israeli military escalated its operations in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure, including militant cells and weapon stockpiles, to prevent attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.
Updated: 18-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:22 IST
In a strategic offensive, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it has intensified its strikes against Hamas and Islamic Jihad across the volatile Gaza Strip.
Targets included key militant cells and stockpiles of weapons, both integral to the groups' operational capacity to launch assaults against Israeli civilians and soldiers.
This latest military action marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict, as tensions continue to simmer near the Israeli border.
