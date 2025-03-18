Leopard Sighting Sparks Panic at Himachal Power Project
A leopard sighting at the Dhaulasidh Power Project site in Himachal Pradesh has caused panic. The forest department has set up a cage to capture the animal. With the construction site located in a dense forest area, there's an increased risk of human-wildlife conflict, officials said.
A full-grown leopard sighting has thrown the Dhaulasidh Power Project in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, into turmoil as workers and nearby residents grapple with fear. The elusive feline was spotted near the construction area by an alert eyewitness, triggering swift action from the forest department.
The 70-megawatt project site, bustling with around 900 workers due to its strategic location on the Sujanpur-Nadaun road, faces heightened risk from possible human-wildlife conflicts. Officials have since installed a cage to capture the transient predator, but apprehensions remain high among laborers and locals.
Vinod Kumar of Ritwik Company confirmed frequent leopard appearances, emphasizing the necessity of safety measures. Recent similar leopard encounters at various locations in Hamirpur underline the prevailing threats, pushing authorities to advise restricted movement in vulnerable areas post-sunset.
(With inputs from agencies.)
