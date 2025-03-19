Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Drain De-silting: A Complete Overhaul

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, leading a new BJP government, prioritizes de-silting of city drains to prevent waterlogging. Efforts include using specialized machinery, addressing pipeline leaks, and tackling street water accumulation. Criticisms of previous AAP regime surface as BJP aims for comprehensive Delhi improvements under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to address Delhi's chronic waterlogging issues, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, inspected de-silting operations at the Sunehri Pul drain. The BJP-led government's initiative aims to clear up blockages that have plagued the city, particularly during monsoon seasons.

Gupta criticized the preceding AAP government's lack of action, stating that her administration had to commence from scratch. Solutions involve cutting through concrete slabs to access and clean the clogged drains using advanced machinery, including super suckers and high-pressure water jets.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to ensure infrastructure improvements and water management reforms are implemented swiftly, addressing both mass pipelines and individual street drainage systems in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

