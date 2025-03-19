Delhi Gears Up for Drain De-silting: A Complete Overhaul

In a concerted effort to address Delhi's chronic waterlogging issues, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, inspected de-silting operations at the Sunehri Pul drain. The BJP-led government's initiative aims to clear up blockages that have plagued the city, particularly during monsoon seasons.

Gupta criticized the preceding AAP government's lack of action, stating that her administration had to commence from scratch. Solutions involve cutting through concrete slabs to access and clean the clogged drains using advanced machinery, including super suckers and high-pressure water jets.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to ensure infrastructure improvements and water management reforms are implemented swiftly, addressing both mass pipelines and individual street drainage systems in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)