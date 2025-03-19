Left Menu

Trump World Center Pune: A New Landmark in India's Commercial Real Estate

Tribeca Developers and Kundan Spaces have partnered to develop the Trump World Center Pune, marking the Trump Organisation's first commercial real estate venture in India. The Rs 2,500 crore project will feature iconic office towers and is set to boost Pune's commercial growth.

Realty firm Tribeca Developers has collaborated with Kundan Spaces to launch a monumental commercial project, Trump World Center Pune, valued at Rs 2,500 crore. This landmark initiative signifies the Trump Organisation's first venture into Indian commercial real estate.

The Trump World Center Pune, spread across 4.3 acres, will feature two iconic glass towers offering strata and leasable office spaces over 27 floors. With this development, Tribeca brings another prestigious Trump-branded property to India, expanding their existing residential collaborations in Pune, Kolkata, and Gurugram.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation, expressed pride in this new commercial endeavor, highlighting India's enthusiasm for the Trump brand. Kalpesh Mehta of Tribeca Developers and Ashish Jain of Kundan Spaces emphasized Pune's evolving commercial landscape and the project's role in this transformation.

