Tragedy and Anger: North Macedonia's Club Fire Aftermath

In North Macedonia, a devastating nightclub fire in Kocani claimed 59 lives, sparking nationwide grief and protests. The unlicensed club lacked safety measures, leading to over 20 arrests. Angry citizens, grappling with loss and governmental corruption allegations, demand accountability as nationwide inspections ensue.

Updated: 20-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:26 IST
In an emotional week for thousands of North Macedonians, mourners gathered on Thursday to pay respects to victims of the deadly nightclub fire in Kocani. The tragedy, labeled the country's worst disaster in decades, resulted in 59 deaths and left over 170 injured.

The fire disrupted a concert at the unlicensed "Pulse" club, sparking outrage over safety violations. Authorities confirmed that the venue lacked essential fire safeguards, such as extinguishers and emergency exits. As a result, more than 20 people, including officials and the nightclub manager, were detained.

The aftermath saw nationwide mourning and protests against corruption, with demands for accountability reaching a fever pitch. Meanwhile, authorities intensified inspections of nightclubs and cafes to prevent further tragedies. Violence erupted in Kocani as anger over the disaster boiled over into the streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

