Rajasthan Advances in Rural Development with 2.77 Lakh PMAY Houses

Rajasthan's government is set to approve 2.77 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in April. Additional funding is allocated for road construction and poverty alleviation. Rural Development initiatives, including poverty-free villages and female empowerment schemes, receive strong support from the Union government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:23 IST
Rajasthan is poised for a significant development boost as the state plans to approve 2.77 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in April. Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, following a meeting with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, announced the initiative, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure and living conditions.

The state will also receive Rs 126 crore as an advance under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), along with assurances that outstanding dues under the MGNREGS will be settled in April. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to foster 'poverty-free villages' across the region, utilizing both central and state resources.

Further efforts in rural development include the 'Lakhpati Didis' scheme to empower 25 lakh women through self-help groups, as well as innovative ventures like Solar Didi and Tourism Didi, designed to integrate women into emerging sectors such as renewable energy and tourism. Financial support for new Rural Self Employment Training Institutes is also confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

