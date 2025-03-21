Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Life in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar

A devastating fire in Baljeet Nagar, Delhi led to the tragic death of 51-year-old Parveen Sachdeva. Early Friday morning, the local fire department responded to a call about a fire on a building's third floor. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:09 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Life in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar
fire
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire outbreak in a building at Delhi's Baljeet Nagar claimed the life of 51-year-old Parveen Sachdeva early Friday morning. Authorities received an emergency call concerning the blaze at approximately 5:17 am, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

First responders promptly dispatched three fire tenders to the location as the fire was reported on the third floor. Upon arrival, firefighters tragically discovered a charred body, later identified as Sachdeva's.

The fire consumed domestic articles within the residence, although the precise cause remains under investigation. Officials continue to probe the incident to ascertain the origins of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025