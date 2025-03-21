Tragic Fire Claims Life in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar

A devastating fire outbreak in a building at Delhi's Baljeet Nagar claimed the life of 51-year-old Parveen Sachdeva early Friday morning. Authorities received an emergency call concerning the blaze at approximately 5:17 am, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

First responders promptly dispatched three fire tenders to the location as the fire was reported on the third floor. Upon arrival, firefighters tragically discovered a charred body, later identified as Sachdeva's.

The fire consumed domestic articles within the residence, although the precise cause remains under investigation. Officials continue to probe the incident to ascertain the origins of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)