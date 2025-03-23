Tragedy Strikes in Bandhavgarh: Villager Killed by Tigress

A tragic incident unfolded at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, where a 50-year-old man was killed by a tigress. The victim, identified as Daddi Kol, reportedly encountered the predator around noon while grazing goats in the Panpatha buffer area.

This horrifying event, which occurred in the vicinity of Chansura Mauhar village, has sparked outrage among villagers. Citing a surge in wildlife attacks, they demanded greater protective measures from authorities.

In response, Sub Divisional Officer (Forest) BS Uppal announced that Kol's family would receive Rs 8 lakh in compensation. An immediate aid of Rs 10,000 was also provided to assist the bereaved family.

