China Steps Up Aid After Devastating Myanmar Earthquake

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, leaving over 1,600 dead and 14 Chinese nationals injured. China has dispatched relief teams and announced 100 million yuan in aid. Strong tremors were also felt in China's Yunnan Province, prompting residents to stay outside.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Yangon | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake wreaked havoc in Myanmar, specifically near Mandalay city, causing the death of more than 1,600 individuals. Fourteen Chinese nationals were among the injured, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy on Sunday.

China has responded with urgency, sending relief teams and promising 100 million yuan (about USD 13.9 million) in humanitarian aid. A chartered flight carrying 7.3 tonnes of relief supplies has been dispatched from Kunming, according to official media sources.

The tremor was strongly felt across the China-Myanmar border, with two injuries reported in Yunnan Province. Residents, including those in the capital Kunming, felt the quake and opted to stay outdoors for safety. Heavy tremors were reported in various areas within Yunnan such as Xishuangbanna, Baoshan, Dehong, and Pu'er.

(With inputs from agencies.)

