Tragedy Strikes as Car Plummets into Gorge in Uttarakhand

Three individuals, including two teachers and a woman, tragically lost their lives when their car fell into a 500-meter deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. The vehicle, on its way from Rishikesh to Semandidhar, spun out of control on Chamba-Koti Colony road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Three people were killed on Monday in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district when their car fell into a deep gorge. The vehicle was en route from Rishikesh to Semandidhar when it lost control and plunged into a 500-meter abyss.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar, Sandeep Kumar, reported that the accident occurred near Bagbata on the Chamba-Koti Colony road, leaving the car completely wrecked and all passengers dead at the scene.

Emergency responders, including the State Disaster Response Fund personnel and a district administration team, retrieved the bodies. The victims were identified as Vijay Prakash Jagudi, Sonu Kumar, and his wife Monika, who were on their way back to work after the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

