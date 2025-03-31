Tragedy Strikes as Car Plummets into Gorge in Uttarakhand
Three individuals, including two teachers and a woman, tragically lost their lives when their car fell into a 500-meter deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. The vehicle, on its way from Rishikesh to Semandidhar, spun out of control on Chamba-Koti Colony road.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar, Sandeep Kumar, reported that the accident occurred near Bagbata on the Chamba-Koti Colony road, leaving the car completely wrecked and all passengers dead at the scene.
Emergency responders, including the State Disaster Response Fund personnel and a district administration team, retrieved the bodies. The victims were identified as Vijay Prakash Jagudi, Sonu Kumar, and his wife Monika, who were on their way back to work after the weekend.
