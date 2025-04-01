Myanmar Quake Triggers Desperate Need for Aid and Shelter

The recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, which struck around lunchtime last Friday, has left a significant humanitarian crisis in its wake. Aid groups arriving at the hardest-hit areas report a critical shortage of shelter, food, and water amid fears of aftershocks.

More than 2,000 people perished in the quake, with the International Rescue Committee highlighting the urgent demand for tents and safe spaces in cities and towns. The nation's ongoing civil war, following a coup in 2021, complicates rescue efforts, further hindered by damaged infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, rescuers persistently search the wreckage of a collapsed skyscraper, with emotional support dogs brought in for grieving families. Thailand reports 20 deaths from the disaster, sparking an investigation into the building's structural failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)