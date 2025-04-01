Myanmar Quake Triggers Desperate Need for Aid and Shelter
Myanmar is grappling with an urgent need for shelter, food, and water after a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake claimed over 2,000 lives. Challenges are exacerbated by the military junta's control and damaged infrastructure. In Bangkok, rescuers continue searching for survivors in a collapsed skyscraper's ruins.
The recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, which struck around lunchtime last Friday, has left a significant humanitarian crisis in its wake. Aid groups arriving at the hardest-hit areas report a critical shortage of shelter, food, and water amid fears of aftershocks.
More than 2,000 people perished in the quake, with the International Rescue Committee highlighting the urgent demand for tents and safe spaces in cities and towns. The nation's ongoing civil war, following a coup in 2021, complicates rescue efforts, further hindered by damaged infrastructure.
Meanwhile, in Bangkok, rescuers persistently search the wreckage of a collapsed skyscraper, with emotional support dogs brought in for grieving families. Thailand reports 20 deaths from the disaster, sparking an investigation into the building's structural failure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- earthquake
- aid groups
- shelter
- food
- water
- Bangkok
- rescue
- junta
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
Thames Water's Debt Crisis: Court Decision Looms
Minister Highlights Water Woes in Jodhpur at Key Development Meeting
AI-powered nudges cut water and energy use; advance conservation efforts
Angel Yeast Leads Food Innovation at FIC 2025 with Microbial Proteins
Thames Water Secures Vital Funding Amid Controversies