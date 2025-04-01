Left Menu

Myanmar Earthquake: Urgent Need for Shelter and Aid

The United Nations reports a dire shortage of shelter, clean water, and medicine following a destructive earthquake in Myanmar, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Many people are forced to sleep outdoors due to lack of electricity and water, with the critical time for search and rescue rapidly diminishing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:26 IST
Myanmar Earthquake: Urgent Need for Shelter and Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations has issued a grave warning about the prevailing humanitarian conditions in Myanmar following a devastating earthquake. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted the severe shortage of essential supplies such as shelter, clean water, and medicine.

Residents in the affected areas are enduring harsh conditions, often spending nights outside due to the lack of electricity and running water. The narrowing window for search and rescue operations adds urgency to the situation.

OCHA's Myanmar Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Marcoluigi Corsi, speaking from Yangon, emphasized the growing desperation and appealed for swift international aid to alleviate the suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025