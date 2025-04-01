Myanmar Earthquake: Urgent Need for Shelter and Aid
The United Nations reports a dire shortage of shelter, clean water, and medicine following a destructive earthquake in Myanmar, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Many people are forced to sleep outdoors due to lack of electricity and water, with the critical time for search and rescue rapidly diminishing.
The United Nations has issued a grave warning about the prevailing humanitarian conditions in Myanmar following a devastating earthquake. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted the severe shortage of essential supplies such as shelter, clean water, and medicine.
Residents in the affected areas are enduring harsh conditions, often spending nights outside due to the lack of electricity and running water. The narrowing window for search and rescue operations adds urgency to the situation.
OCHA's Myanmar Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Marcoluigi Corsi, speaking from Yangon, emphasized the growing desperation and appealed for swift international aid to alleviate the suffering.
