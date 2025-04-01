Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Commercial Complex

A devastating fire has engulfed a commercial complex in central Delhi's Jhandewalan extension, according to the Delhi Fire Services. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, leading to the destruction of several parked vehicles.

Authorities responded swiftly, dispatching fifteen fire tenders to the Anarkali Complex after receiving an alert at 2.35 pm. The firefighting operation is currently underway as efforts continue to contain the blaze.

Police and fire officials have confirmed that the fire has also spread to the DDA Shopping Complex and a nearby bank. The situation is still unfolding, and further updates are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)