Mahindra Lifespace Redevelopment Milestone: A Rs 1,200 Crore Venture
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has secured two projects for the redevelopment of housing societies in Mumbai and projects a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore. The company will lead the redevelopment in Andheri West as the preferred partner. This initiative is part of the state's cluster development scheme.
- Country:
- India
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, a major player in India's real estate sector, has successfully acquired two notable projects in Mumbai, valued at Rs 1,200 crore. The projects involve the redevelopment of residential societies in Andheri West's Lokhandwala Complex.
The initiative, reflecting Mahindra Lifespace's strategic growth vision, will proceed under the state's cluster development scheme, showcasing the company's commitment to urban renewal and sustainable development in India's bustling financial capital.
Operating through its brands like 'Mahindra Lifespaces' and 'Mahindra Happinest' for residential projects, and 'Mahindra World City' and 'Origins by Mahindra' for integrated cities, the company continues to fortify its standing in India's real estate landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes attracted investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh cr so far, created 9.5 lakh jobs: Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
Record Penalty for Misleading Conduct: Court Slams Petitioner with Rs 1 Crore Fine
Pilgrim Secures ₹200 Crore to Boost Beauty Brand Expansion
Government Boosts Digital Economy with UPI Incentive of Rs 1,500 Crore
Defence Ministry Allocates Rs 100 Crore for New Sainik School in Assam