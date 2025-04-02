Left Menu

Mahindra Lifespace Redevelopment Milestone: A Rs 1,200 Crore Venture

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has secured two projects for the redevelopment of housing societies in Mumbai and projects a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore. The company will lead the redevelopment in Andheri West as the preferred partner. This initiative is part of the state's cluster development scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:30 IST
Mahindra Lifespace Redevelopment Milestone: A Rs 1,200 Crore Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, a major player in India's real estate sector, has successfully acquired two notable projects in Mumbai, valued at Rs 1,200 crore. The projects involve the redevelopment of residential societies in Andheri West's Lokhandwala Complex.

The initiative, reflecting Mahindra Lifespace's strategic growth vision, will proceed under the state's cluster development scheme, showcasing the company's commitment to urban renewal and sustainable development in India's bustling financial capital.

Operating through its brands like 'Mahindra Lifespaces' and 'Mahindra Happinest' for residential projects, and 'Mahindra World City' and 'Origins by Mahindra' for integrated cities, the company continues to fortify its standing in India's real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025