Railway Tracks Find New Ground Under 'Amrit Sarovar' Mission

The 'Amrit Sarovar' mission, initiated in April 2022, aims to construct 75 ponds per district in India to address water scarcity. Excavated soil from these ponds was repurposed for railway track construction. The mission's Phase II focuses on further collaboration with district authorities for sustainable development.

  • Country:
  • India

The 'Amrit Sarovar' mission, launched in April 2022, has made significant strides in addressing water scarcity across India, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement in the Lok Sabha.

With approximately 21 lakh cubic metres of soil excavated from 72 ponds, the mission has provided material for new railway track construction across the nation, demonstrating a unique and resourceful approach to infrastructure development.

Phase II of the mission has been initiated, focusing on an enhanced collaboration between railways and district authorities to identify new sites for equipping future infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

