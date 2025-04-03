Pressing for Progress: Karnataka's Water Projects at Crossroads

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddarmaiah, along with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday to expedite approvals for the Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra projects.

During the discussions, Siddarmaiah highlighted Karnataka's significant dryland area, second only to Rajasthan, and discussed how the state's irrigation initiatives have transformed the agricultural sector. He requested the Union minister's intervention to obtain necessary clearances for these pivotal projects. The Mekedatu project, intended to create a 66 TMC balancing reservoir near Kanakapura, is facing opposition from Tamil Nadu over concerns of obstructing Cauvery River's natural flow.

Meanwhile, the Upper Bhadra project, aimed at aiding drought-affected regions in central Karnataka such as Chikkamagaluru and Tumakuru, is delayed due to funding shortages and the lack of a 'national project' status. Both projects are crucial for the state's water needs but are beset by significant challenges, including funding issues and inter-state disagreements.

