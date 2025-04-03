Left Menu

Pressing for Progress: Karnataka's Water Projects at Crossroads

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar met with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to discuss the Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra projects. Both projects, crucial for irrigation in Karnataka, face challenges including inter-state disputes and funding issues. The CM urged for federal intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:32 IST
Pressing for Progress: Karnataka's Water Projects at Crossroads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddarmaiah, along with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday to expedite approvals for the Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra projects.

During the discussions, Siddarmaiah highlighted Karnataka's significant dryland area, second only to Rajasthan, and discussed how the state's irrigation initiatives have transformed the agricultural sector. He requested the Union minister's intervention to obtain necessary clearances for these pivotal projects. The Mekedatu project, intended to create a 66 TMC balancing reservoir near Kanakapura, is facing opposition from Tamil Nadu over concerns of obstructing Cauvery River's natural flow.

Meanwhile, the Upper Bhadra project, aimed at aiding drought-affected regions in central Karnataka such as Chikkamagaluru and Tumakuru, is delayed due to funding shortages and the lack of a 'national project' status. Both projects are crucial for the state's water needs but are beset by significant challenges, including funding issues and inter-state disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025