Tigress Captured Following Fatal Attack in Maharashtra

A Forest Department team in Maharashtra has successfully captured a tigress responsible for a farmer's death in the Lakhandur forest range, Bhandara district. The tigress, identified as a sub-adult and a progeny of the T-75 tigress from Bramhapuri, had been causing panic in the area since her arrival over a month ago.

The tigress fatally attacked farmer Dakram Deshmukh on March 31 while he was at his Khairi village farm, with his remains later found partially eaten. Following this tragic incident, forest officials, after authorization from the Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), assembled specialized teams and stationed sharpshooters in strategic locations to monitor and capture the animal.

After three days of extensive search efforts, officials spotted the tigress in the late Deshmukh's farm. Utilizing drones, they pinpointed her location and successfully tranquilized her. She has since been relocated to the Wildlife Research and Training Centre in Gorewada for further observation as of Thursday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)