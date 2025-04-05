Left Menu

Learning from Gujarat: NDMC's Vision for a Sustainable Future

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal visited Surat to explore rainwater harvesting, flood management, and urban planning. The trip aimed to adopt best practices for sustainability and smart governance, including upgrading Delhi's systems. NDMC plans to improve water management and integrate technology for better service delivery.

Updated: 05-04-2025 23:17 IST
On Saturday, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal traveled to Surat, Gujarat, in a bid to learn from the city's exemplary practices in rainwater harvesting, flood management, and smart urban planning. The initiative is part of a broader vision to transform NDMC into a paragon of sustainability and effective governance, according to an official statement from the council.

Chahal, accompanied by NDMC Chief Engineer HP Singh and OSD C. Arvind, met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. The discussion centered on enhancing Delhi's water management infrastructure by redeveloping existing rainwater harvesting pits and introducing new ones to combat waterlogging and improve groundwater recharge.

A highlight of the visit was Surat's Integrated Command and Control Centre, which consolidates over 30 civic services onto a single digital platform, from traffic management to emergency response. Chahal noted the potential for upgrading Delhi's systems in a similar vein, with the aim of boosting disaster preparedness and service efficiency. The NDMC team also visited various innovative projects, emphasizing the importance of long-term sustainability plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

