Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra Addresses Major Civic Concerns in Khajuri Chowk

Delhi's Khajuri Chowk is set to receive a much-needed facelift following an on-site inspection by Minister Kapil Mishra. On Tuesday, Mishra took stock of the area's long-standing issues, vowing to alleviate traffic congestion and improve overall aesthetics.

Accompanying Mishra were Union minister Harsh Malhotra, North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, and Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar. The minister outlined a robust plan targeting smoother traffic flow, addressing waterlogging, and rectifying encroachments and road damage.

The move aligns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directive for expedited reports on key infrastructure, reflecting the government's commitment to making Delhi cleaner and more developed.

(With inputs from agencies.)