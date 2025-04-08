Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra Addresses Major Civic Concerns in Khajuri Chowk
Delhi minister Kapil Mishra inspected Khajuri Chowk and directed officials to resolve traffic congestion, waterlogging, and poor road conditions. Accompanied by other officials, Mishra emphasized comprehensive development. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta required reports on major roads to expedite improvements. Mishra pledged a clean, beautiful, and developed Delhi.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Khajuri Chowk is set to receive a much-needed facelift following an on-site inspection by Minister Kapil Mishra. On Tuesday, Mishra took stock of the area's long-standing issues, vowing to alleviate traffic congestion and improve overall aesthetics.
Accompanying Mishra were Union minister Harsh Malhotra, North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, and Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar. The minister outlined a robust plan targeting smoother traffic flow, addressing waterlogging, and rectifying encroachments and road damage.
The move aligns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directive for expedited reports on key infrastructure, reflecting the government's commitment to making Delhi cleaner and more developed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PMG Reviews Critical Infrastructure Projects in Eastern India
Euro Zone's Tepid Business Growth Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Manufacturing and Infrastructure Boost
Delhi's School Infrastructure Crisis: Action Report in the Works
Boosting Himachal's Infrastructure: Airports, Railways, and Highways in Focus
Punjab’s Health Infrastructure Crisis: Unveiled by CAG Reports