Left Menu

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra Addresses Major Civic Concerns in Khajuri Chowk

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra inspected Khajuri Chowk and directed officials to resolve traffic congestion, waterlogging, and poor road conditions. Accompanied by other officials, Mishra emphasized comprehensive development. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta required reports on major roads to expedite improvements. Mishra pledged a clean, beautiful, and developed Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:08 IST
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra Addresses Major Civic Concerns in Khajuri Chowk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Khajuri Chowk is set to receive a much-needed facelift following an on-site inspection by Minister Kapil Mishra. On Tuesday, Mishra took stock of the area's long-standing issues, vowing to alleviate traffic congestion and improve overall aesthetics.

Accompanying Mishra were Union minister Harsh Malhotra, North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, and Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar. The minister outlined a robust plan targeting smoother traffic flow, addressing waterlogging, and rectifying encroachments and road damage.

The move aligns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directive for expedited reports on key infrastructure, reflecting the government's commitment to making Delhi cleaner and more developed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025