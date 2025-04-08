Delhi's Green Debate: Who's to Blame for Environmental Neglect?

In a recent statement, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa voiced his concerns about the neglect experienced by the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Combating Climate Change. He criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, attributing this decay to what he described as Kejriwal's 'obsession with greed and self-promotion.'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) countered Sirsa's claims, arguing that mere criticism would not address climate change issues. They defended their environmental track record, drawing attention to a significant increase in Delhi's green cover under Kejriwal's tenure, with over two crore saplings planted in recent years.

The political discourse highlights a deeper conflict about Delhi's environmental priorities. While Sirsa's gesture of planting a single tree was deemed a 'photo-op' by the AAP, both parties appear committed to enhancing the capital's sustainability, despite divergent approaches.

