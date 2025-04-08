Left Menu

Delhi's Green Debate: Who's to Blame for Environmental Neglect?

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the decay at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Climate Change, blaming ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal's greed. In response, AAP defended its environmental record, accusing Sirsa of superficial efforts. They highlighted a historic green cover increase under Kejriwal's leadership through extensive plantation drives.

Delhi's Green Debate: Who's to Blame for Environmental Neglect?
In a recent statement, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa voiced his concerns about the neglect experienced by the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Combating Climate Change. He criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, attributing this decay to what he described as Kejriwal's 'obsession with greed and self-promotion.'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) countered Sirsa's claims, arguing that mere criticism would not address climate change issues. They defended their environmental track record, drawing attention to a significant increase in Delhi's green cover under Kejriwal's tenure, with over two crore saplings planted in recent years.

The political discourse highlights a deeper conflict about Delhi's environmental priorities. While Sirsa's gesture of planting a single tree was deemed a 'photo-op' by the AAP, both parties appear committed to enhancing the capital's sustainability, despite divergent approaches.

