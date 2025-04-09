Left Menu

Night of Terror: Russian Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Ukraine

In recent assaults, Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv, resulting in fires and injuries. Dnipro's attacks injured six, including one serious case, while Kharkiv saw three injuries and storage facilities set ablaze. These strikes emphasize the ongoing tension and conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 02:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian drones launched a significant attack on the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv late Tuesday, sparking widespread fires and injuring at least nine individuals, according to regional authorities. The assault on Dnipro, situated in southeastern Ukraine, led to a blaze that severely damaged houses and vehicles, with six people sustaining injuries. One woman remains in a serious condition as a result of the drone strike, reported Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, on Telegram.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv, under relentless drone attacks nearly every night for the past week, witnessed a series of explosive sounds echoing throughout the region, Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated. This onslaught left three people wounded and ignited storage facilities in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that frequently grapples with Russian aggression.

The persistent assaults underscore the enduring nature of the conflict and heighten the security anxieties in these targeted urban centers, presenting a continuous challenge for local response teams and officials working to mitigate the impact on civilian populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

