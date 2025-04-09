Night of Terror: Russian Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Ukraine

Russian drones launched a significant attack on the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv late Tuesday, sparking widespread fires and injuring at least nine individuals, according to regional authorities. The assault on Dnipro, situated in southeastern Ukraine, led to a blaze that severely damaged houses and vehicles, with six people sustaining injuries. One woman remains in a serious condition as a result of the drone strike, reported Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, on Telegram.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv, under relentless drone attacks nearly every night for the past week, witnessed a series of explosive sounds echoing throughout the region, Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated. This onslaught left three people wounded and ignited storage facilities in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that frequently grapples with Russian aggression.

The persistent assaults underscore the enduring nature of the conflict and heighten the security anxieties in these targeted urban centers, presenting a continuous challenge for local response teams and officials working to mitigate the impact on civilian populations.

