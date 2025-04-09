Delhi Sizzles: Record April Temperatures Grip Capital

Delhi is in the grip of its first heatwave of the season, enduring soaring temperatures that have left residents reeling. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 25.6°C on Wednesday, the warmest April night recorded in three years and significantly above the norm for this time of year.

The maximum temperatures remained relentlessly high, reaching 40.5°C at the Safdarjung weather station, which is 5.4°C above normal. With multiple stations across the city, including Ayanagar and Palam, also registering temperatures above 40°C, the heatwave conditions were widespread, affecting four out of five monitoring sites in the capital.

As the city's Air Quality Index remained in the 'poor' category, the IMD forecasted a chance of thunderstorms and rain, with slight relief expected on Thursday when temperatures are predicted to hover around a high of 39°C. This persistent heatwave mirrors a similar pattern experienced in April last year, highlighting the region's growing climate challenges.

