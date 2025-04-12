Prepping for Summer: Una District's Comprehensive Approach to Fire and Water Concerns

In preparation for the approaching summer season, the Una district administration in Himachal Pradesh is mobilizing resources to thwart potential fire incidents, with a focus on safeguarding the pine-based forests.

A review meeting chaired by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Jatin Lal, saw directives issued to relevant departments, urging them to implement preparedness measures for the summer season to efficiently handle any unforeseen events.

The district's Forest Department has been advised to deploy vigilance teams to monitor fire risks, while ensuring firefighting equipment remains operational. Additionally, strategies are being formed to address water scarcity and ensure food supply, while the Health Department focuses on heatwave preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)