Development Drive: Himachal's Major Projects Unveiled by CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation for several projects in Chamba district's Pangi area. These include residential quarters, schools, a market yard, and health centers. Facilities like a mini secretariat, a new bus stand, and a civil hospital were also unveiled, with an emphasis on infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:55 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated numerous infrastructure projects in the Chamba district's Pangi area, a move aimed at enhancing the region's developmental prospects.

Among the key projects are residential quarters for the Agriculture Department, new rooms for secondary schools, and health sub-centers, each representing significant financial investments to uplift local facilities.

Sukhu's visit also saw the completion of a mini secretariat, bus stand, and civil hospital, underscoring a commitment to robust infrastructural enhancements. The initiative is complemented by activities such as introducing ATM services and participating in tree plantation drives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

