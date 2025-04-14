Development Drive: Himachal's Major Projects Unveiled by CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated numerous infrastructure projects in the Chamba district's Pangi area, a move aimed at enhancing the region's developmental prospects.

Among the key projects are residential quarters for the Agriculture Department, new rooms for secondary schools, and health sub-centers, each representing significant financial investments to uplift local facilities.

Sukhu's visit also saw the completion of a mini secretariat, bus stand, and civil hospital, underscoring a commitment to robust infrastructural enhancements. The initiative is complemented by activities such as introducing ATM services and participating in tree plantation drives.

