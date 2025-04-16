Innovative Partnership Paves Way for Solar Panel Recycling in India
Attero and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) have signed an MoU to support solar panel waste recycling in India. This collaboration aims to address the growing environmental impact of end-of-life solar panels as India expands its renewable energy capacity, potentially setting global recycling standards.
In a decisive step toward tackling the burgeoning issue of solar panel waste, e-waste recycler Attero has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). The agreement, announced on Wednesday, underscores the commitment to sustainable energy by addressing the life cycle of solar panels in India.
This partnership is strategic, with NISE contributing its extensive knowledge of India's solar energy landscape to foster Attero's research and development in cutting-edge solar panel recycling methods. Attero CEO and Co-founder Nitin Gupta emphasized the synergy between NISE's insights into the solar ecosystem and Attero's advanced recycling technologies as vital to constructing a global model for solar panel recycling.
Projections paint a picture of urgency, suggesting India's solar photovoltaic waste could surge to 600 kilotons by 2030, reaching a massive 19,000 kilotons by 2050. As solar panels typically last 20 to 25 years, a breakthrough in recycling technology is timely. The MoU also outlines a pilot project testing Attero and NISE's recycling technologies, with plans to establish a dedicated research facility at NISE for further technological advancements in recycling solar panels and lithium-ion batteries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
