Conscient's Rs 1,200 Crore Investment in Gurugram Luxury Housing

Conscient is set to invest Rs 1,200 crore in a luxury housing project in Gurugram, aiming to tap into the area’s growing demand. The project, Elaira Residences, will feature 536 apartments over 5.5 acres in Sector 80. Initial pricing stands at Rs 14,500 per sq ft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:59 IST
Conscient's Rs 1,200 Crore Investment in Gurugram Luxury Housing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Conscient has announced its ambitious investment of Rs 1,200 crore in a new luxury housing project in Gurugram. This initiative is part of the company's strategic plan to capture the burgeoning housing demand in the region.

The luxurious development, named 'Elaira Residences', is set to be located in Sector 80, Gurugram, and will encompass a total of 536 apartments. The company has already planned to roll out 268 units in the first phase of the project.

Pricing for the apartments starts at Rs 14,500 per square foot. Rajesh Jain, Director at Conscient Infrastructure Private Limited, expressed confidence in the market's potential, highlighting plans for future expansions in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

