Conscient's Rs 1,200 Crore Investment in Gurugram Luxury Housing
Conscient is set to invest Rs 1,200 crore in a luxury housing project in Gurugram, aiming to tap into the area’s growing demand. The project, Elaira Residences, will feature 536 apartments over 5.5 acres in Sector 80. Initial pricing stands at Rs 14,500 per sq ft.
- Country:
- India
Realty firm Conscient has announced its ambitious investment of Rs 1,200 crore in a new luxury housing project in Gurugram. This initiative is part of the company's strategic plan to capture the burgeoning housing demand in the region.
The luxurious development, named 'Elaira Residences', is set to be located in Sector 80, Gurugram, and will encompass a total of 536 apartments. The company has already planned to roll out 268 units in the first phase of the project.
Pricing for the apartments starts at Rs 14,500 per square foot. Rajesh Jain, Director at Conscient Infrastructure Private Limited, expressed confidence in the market's potential, highlighting plans for future expansions in Delhi-NCR.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
L'Oréal China Expands Investment in Beauty Ecosystem for Future Growth
ACC's Investment in NZ Manufacturing Sector to Boost Safety and Growth
Unveiling a Multi-Crore Investment Scam in Thane: A Cautionary Tale
Mumbai Real Estate Boom: Record Registrations Surge and Value Spike
China Restricts U.S. Investments Amid Trade Negotiations