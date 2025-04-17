Season's First Nor’wester Brings Relief Amidst Kolkata's Steamy Heat

Kolkata and its neighboring regions experienced the season's first Nor'wester on Thursday evening, providing much-needed respite from the intense heat and humidity plaguing the area.

According to a spokesperson from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a powerful squall with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 60 km/hour swept through parts of the city and the adjacent North and South 24 Parganas districts. This disruptive weather event occurred around 6 PM, accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall.

The downpour led to severe commuter disruptions, particularly in Kolkata's Sector V and BBD Bagh, as roads became inundated with water. Authorities reported overwhelmed public transportation, with buses packed and app-based cabs and taxis hiking fares. Overcrowding was also reported on the Metro Railway. Weather experts predict similar conditions in the coming days across Kolkata and nearby districts such as Hooghly and Nadia.

