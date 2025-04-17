Left Menu

Season's First Nor’wester Brings Relief Amidst Kolkata's Steamy Heat

Kolkata and surrounding areas experienced their first Nor’wester of the season, offering relief from intense heat. The storm brought winds of 40-60 km/hour, lightning, and rain, causing commuter chaos with flooded streets and packed transport. More storms are predicted in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:33 IST
Season's First Nor’wester Brings Relief Amidst Kolkata's Steamy Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata and its neighboring regions experienced the season's first Nor'wester on Thursday evening, providing much-needed respite from the intense heat and humidity plaguing the area.

According to a spokesperson from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a powerful squall with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 60 km/hour swept through parts of the city and the adjacent North and South 24 Parganas districts. This disruptive weather event occurred around 6 PM, accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall.

The downpour led to severe commuter disruptions, particularly in Kolkata's Sector V and BBD Bagh, as roads became inundated with water. Authorities reported overwhelmed public transportation, with buses packed and app-based cabs and taxis hiking fares. Overcrowding was also reported on the Metro Railway. Weather experts predict similar conditions in the coming days across Kolkata and nearby districts such as Hooghly and Nadia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025