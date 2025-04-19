Left Menu

Hyderabad's Ambitious Development: Musi River Revitalization and Beyond

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasizes significant projects in Hyderabad, like the Musi River rejuvenation and Metro Rail expansion, vital for Telangana's development. Addressing the Japan Telugu Federation, he highlighted plans for a 'Dry Port' and urged global competition, inviting investment to bolster industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:17 IST
Hyderabad's Ambitious Development: Musi River Revitalization and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy underscored the importance of key development projects in Hyderabad on Saturday, including the rejuvenation of the Musi River and the expansion of the Metro Rail network.

Speaking at an event organized by the Japan Telugu Federation, Reddy highlighted Telangana's progress in the IT and pharma sectors and proposed a 'Dry Port' with a link to Machilipatnam port.

Reddy urged the state to compete globally and called for significant investments to foster industrial development. He also appealed to Telugus in Japan for their support in the state's ongoing progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025