Hyderabad's Ambitious Development: Musi River Revitalization and Beyond

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy underscored the importance of key development projects in Hyderabad on Saturday, including the rejuvenation of the Musi River and the expansion of the Metro Rail network.

Speaking at an event organized by the Japan Telugu Federation, Reddy highlighted Telangana's progress in the IT and pharma sectors and proposed a 'Dry Port' with a link to Machilipatnam port.

Reddy urged the state to compete globally and called for significant investments to foster industrial development. He also appealed to Telugus in Japan for their support in the state's ongoing progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)