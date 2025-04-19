Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Tigress at Kanha Tiger Reserve

A tigress was discovered dead in the Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities found her carcass in the Jamun Tola area. The body parts were intact, and the carcass was disposed of following protocol. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death.

A tigress was discovered dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve located in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official revealed on Saturday.

The lifeless body was found on Friday in the Jamun Tola area within the Kisli range, according to the reserve's field director, Ravindra Mani Tripathi.

Officials confirmed that the big cat's body parts were found intact, and the carcass was disposed of following the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) protocols. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

