Bamboo as the Beacon of Sustainability at Save the Earth Conclave 2025

The Save the Earth Conclave 2025 in New Delhi spotlights bamboo's role in climate resilience, renewable energy, and economic development. Organized by various foundations, the event rallies experts, policymakers, and grassroots leaders to discuss sustainable solutions, culminating in the India Sustainability Awards 2025 and insightful panel discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:22 IST
In a world increasingly threatened by climate change, the Save the Earth Conclave 2025 emerges as a pivotal event in New Delhi, focusing on sustainable solutions with bamboo at the forefront. This fast-growing plant is lauded for its carbon-sequestration and industrial applications as a key nature-based solution.

Organized by the Phoenix Foundation Sanstha along with other key organizations, the conclave draws thought leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers committed to integrating bamboo into micro, small, and medium enterprises for greener growth. The event's goal is to foster policy, innovation, and grassroots action that make a tangible environmental impact.

Key highlights include the presentation of the India Sustainability Awards 2025 and discussions on bamboo's potential in industries and job creation. Featuring notable speakers and guests like Home Minister Amit Shah, the conclave is more than an event—it's a movement for transformative climate action and sustainable collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

