Bamboo as the Beacon of Sustainability at Save the Earth Conclave 2025
The Save the Earth Conclave 2025 in New Delhi spotlights bamboo's role in climate resilience, renewable energy, and economic development. Organized by various foundations, the event rallies experts, policymakers, and grassroots leaders to discuss sustainable solutions, culminating in the India Sustainability Awards 2025 and insightful panel discussions.
- Country:
- India
In a world increasingly threatened by climate change, the Save the Earth Conclave 2025 emerges as a pivotal event in New Delhi, focusing on sustainable solutions with bamboo at the forefront. This fast-growing plant is lauded for its carbon-sequestration and industrial applications as a key nature-based solution.
Organized by the Phoenix Foundation Sanstha along with other key organizations, the conclave draws thought leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers committed to integrating bamboo into micro, small, and medium enterprises for greener growth. The event's goal is to foster policy, innovation, and grassroots action that make a tangible environmental impact.
Key highlights include the presentation of the India Sustainability Awards 2025 and discussions on bamboo's potential in industries and job creation. Featuring notable speakers and guests like Home Minister Amit Shah, the conclave is more than an event—it's a movement for transformative climate action and sustainable collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IEX Records Surge in Trade Volume Amid Renewable Energy Boom
India's Path to Renewable Energy: Challenges and Opportunities
A New Power Plan: West Africa’s Road to Regional Trade and Renewable Energy
INA Solar Partners with Lucknow Super Giants to Shine a Light on Renewable Energy
African Mining Sector Invests in Renewable Energy to Secure Sustainable Power