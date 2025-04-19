Bamboo as the Beacon of Sustainability at Save the Earth Conclave 2025

In a world increasingly threatened by climate change, the Save the Earth Conclave 2025 emerges as a pivotal event in New Delhi, focusing on sustainable solutions with bamboo at the forefront. This fast-growing plant is lauded for its carbon-sequestration and industrial applications as a key nature-based solution.

Organized by the Phoenix Foundation Sanstha along with other key organizations, the conclave draws thought leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers committed to integrating bamboo into micro, small, and medium enterprises for greener growth. The event's goal is to foster policy, innovation, and grassroots action that make a tangible environmental impact.

Key highlights include the presentation of the India Sustainability Awards 2025 and discussions on bamboo's potential in industries and job creation. Featuring notable speakers and guests like Home Minister Amit Shah, the conclave is more than an event—it's a movement for transformative climate action and sustainable collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)