Tragedy Strikes Shakti Vihar: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A tragic building collapse in Shakti Vihar, north-east Delhi, led to the deaths of eleven individuals, including three children, in the early hours of Saturday. The incident also resulted in injuries to eleven more.

Spectacularly captured by a local CCTV, the collapse at 3 am sent a thick dust plume through narrow alleys. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, local police, and residents joined forces for over 12 hours to rescue those trapped in the debris of the 20-year-old structure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh compensation from the PMNRF for each victim's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured, while authorities point to ongoing construction and structural issues as potential causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)