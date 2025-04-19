Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Shakti Vihar: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A building collapse in Shakti Vihar, north-east Delhi, has resulted in the deaths of eleven people, including children, and injured eleven others. Rescue operations spanned over 12 hours in the congested area. Structural instability and ongoing construction work are suspected causes. Condolences and financial aid have been announced by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic building collapse in Shakti Vihar, north-east Delhi, led to the deaths of eleven individuals, including three children, in the early hours of Saturday. The incident also resulted in injuries to eleven more.

Spectacularly captured by a local CCTV, the collapse at 3 am sent a thick dust plume through narrow alleys. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, local police, and residents joined forces for over 12 hours to rescue those trapped in the debris of the 20-year-old structure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh compensation from the PMNRF for each victim's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured, while authorities point to ongoing construction and structural issues as potential causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

