Timeless Waters: The Tale of a 150-Year-Old Pond That Never Dries

In the heart of Chhattisgarh's Durg district lies Kandarka village, home to a remarkable pond known as 'Bade Talab.' Created 150 years ago by landlord Gurmin Gautiya for his wife, this enduring water source continues to sustain the community.

Situated 25 km from Durg city, Bade Talab serves as the primary water reservoir for Kandarka and around six adjacent villages, especially during scorching summer months when alternative sources are depleted. Locals credit its construction to the love and determination of Gautiya, who sought to ease his wife's struggle for water.

The pond's origin story involves divine intervention, as Gautiya discovered a hidden water source with the help of cattle finding grass and mud nearby. Harnessing this find, over 100 laborers worked tirelessly for months to create what is now a cherished community lifeline, safeguarded from encroachment today.

