Tragic Blaze Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand Building Fire
A fire in a three-storey building in Giridih, Jharkhand, resulted in the deaths of two women, identified as a woman and her daughter. The blaze, which destroyed a cloth store and residential apartments, was noticed around 3 am. The cause is suspected to be a short circuit.
Twin fatalities were reported after a fire broke out early Monday morning in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The incident occurred in a three-storey building that housed a cloth store and residential apartments, located in Marwari Mohalla.
Authorities recovered the charred bodies of a woman and her daughter, according to Pachamba police station's in-charge, Rajiv Kumar. Residents reported that the fire started around 3 am, leading to devastation that engulfed goods worth crores in flames, said another police official.
Four individuals were rescued from the fire, but the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown. However, authorities speculate that a short circuit could have sparked the disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
