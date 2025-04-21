Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand Building Fire

A fire in a three-storey building in Giridih, Jharkhand, resulted in the deaths of two women, identified as a woman and her daughter. The blaze, which destroyed a cloth store and residential apartments, was noticed around 3 am. The cause is suspected to be a short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:35 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand Building Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twin fatalities were reported after a fire broke out early Monday morning in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The incident occurred in a three-storey building that housed a cloth store and residential apartments, located in Marwari Mohalla.

Authorities recovered the charred bodies of a woman and her daughter, according to Pachamba police station's in-charge, Rajiv Kumar. Residents reported that the fire started around 3 am, leading to devastation that engulfed goods worth crores in flames, said another police official.

Four individuals were rescued from the fire, but the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown. However, authorities speculate that a short circuit could have sparked the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025