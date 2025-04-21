Left Menu

Water Woes in Borichi Bari: The Struggle for Survival Under a Scorching Sun

The village of Borichi Bari in Maharashtra's Nashik district faces severe water scarcity. Women risk their lives descending wells for water, as rain-dependent sources dry up. Residents endure perilous treks or incur costs for potable water. Efforts under the Jal Jeevan Mission aim to resolve the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:35 IST
Under the unrelenting sun in Borichi Bari, a village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, women gather around dwindling water wells, risking their lives to fetch daily essentials. The community endures a daunting water crisis as their primary sources dry up.

The wells, primarily reliant on monsoon rains, offer scant relief, forcing villagers to descend hazardous depths or walk kilometers for clean water. Many resort to buying expensive barrels of water, straining their minimal resources.

Efforts to alleviate the crisis are underway through the Jal Jeevan Mission, a government scheme to provide water to rural homes. Officials express optimism about the swift completion of new water supply initiatives, promising a resolution to the village's struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

