Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Electrocution in Nepal's Taplejung District
Four people died and two were injured when their vehicle, traveling in Nepal's Taplejung district, caught fire after coming into contact with an electric wire. The incident led to a tragic electrocution due to a short circuit.
In a tragic incident on Monday, four individuals lost their lives when their vehicle became engulfed in flames after making contact with a live electric wire in Eastern Nepal's Taplejung district, according to local police reports.
Two additional passengers sustained injuries as the Bolero collided with an electric wire dangling from a pole in Fungling municipality. The unforeseen electrocution resulted in a deadly fire outbreak.
The authorities have pinpointed the cause of the inferno as an electrical short circuit initiated by the vehicle touching the energized wire. Investigations continue as officials seek to understand how this disaster occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
