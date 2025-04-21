Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Electrocution in Nepal's Taplejung District

Four people died and two were injured when their vehicle, traveling in Nepal's Taplejung district, caught fire after coming into contact with an electric wire. The incident led to a tragic electrocution due to a short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Electrocution in Nepal's Taplejung District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a tragic incident on Monday, four individuals lost their lives when their vehicle became engulfed in flames after making contact with a live electric wire in Eastern Nepal's Taplejung district, according to local police reports.

Two additional passengers sustained injuries as the Bolero collided with an electric wire dangling from a pole in Fungling municipality. The unforeseen electrocution resulted in a deadly fire outbreak.

The authorities have pinpointed the cause of the inferno as an electrical short circuit initiated by the vehicle touching the energized wire. Investigations continue as officials seek to understand how this disaster occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025