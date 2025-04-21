Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Electrocution in Nepal's Taplejung District

In a tragic incident on Monday, four individuals lost their lives when their vehicle became engulfed in flames after making contact with a live electric wire in Eastern Nepal's Taplejung district, according to local police reports.

Two additional passengers sustained injuries as the Bolero collided with an electric wire dangling from a pole in Fungling municipality. The unforeseen electrocution resulted in a deadly fire outbreak.

The authorities have pinpointed the cause of the inferno as an electrical short circuit initiated by the vehicle touching the energized wire. Investigations continue as officials seek to understand how this disaster occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)