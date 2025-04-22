Sumadhura Group's Ambitious Expansion in Bengaluru: Codename Uru
Sumadhura Group is set to invest Rs 250 crore in a major housing project named 'Codename Uru' in South Bengaluru. Covering 3.25 acres, the project will generate an expected topline of Rs 500 crore and provide 297 homes, aiming for completion by December 2029.
In a significant move to expand its footprint in Bengaluru, realty firm Sumadhura Group announced a Rs 250 crore investment in a housing project named 'Codename Uru'.
Located in Kenchanhalli, South Bengaluru, the development encompasses 3.25 acres and is projected to deliver a topline revenue of Rs 500 crore.
With a target completion date set for December 2029, the project will soar to 28 floors, offering 297 homes across two towers. The initiative reflects Sumadhura's strategy to foster lifestyle-focused communities in the city's burgeoning growth corridor.
