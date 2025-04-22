Sumadhura Group's Ambitious Expansion in Bengaluru: Codename Uru

In a significant move to expand its footprint in Bengaluru, realty firm Sumadhura Group announced a Rs 250 crore investment in a housing project named 'Codename Uru'.

Located in Kenchanhalli, South Bengaluru, the development encompasses 3.25 acres and is projected to deliver a topline revenue of Rs 500 crore.

With a target completion date set for December 2029, the project will soar to 28 floors, offering 297 homes across two towers. The initiative reflects Sumadhura's strategy to foster lifestyle-focused communities in the city's burgeoning growth corridor.

