Nepal's Historic Snow Leopard Census: A Conservation Milestone

Nepal's first national snow leopard estimation reveals a population of 397, highlighting conservation success. This study, supported by WW Nepal, utilized camera traps and genetic analysis to assess habitats, underscoring the country's commitment to protecting these vulnerable cats and informing future strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:17 IST
Nepal has registered a significant achievement in wildlife conservation, announcing the first-ever national estimation of its snow leopard population. Based on extensive data collection between 2015 and 2024, the study determined that 397 snow leopards roam across seven key habitats in the Himalayan region.

This landmark assessment, coordinated by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC) and the Department of Forests and Soil Conservation (DoFSC), is considered a major step in understanding and protecting this vulnerable species. Experts emphasize that a majority of snow leopard habitats lie outside protected areas, necessitating deliberate conservation efforts in these regions.

The WWF Nepal has played a pivotal role in this effort, with leaders celebrating the establishment of a national population baseline. The study's insights are expected to guide effective conservation strategies, especially as the species faces threats from climate change and infrastructure development.

