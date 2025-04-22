Sharks on the Mediterranean: Balancing Thrill with Safety

Israeli authorities are intensifying their search efforts for a swimmer presumed to have been attacked by a shark off the Mediterranean coast near Hadera this week. This incident has reignited concerns over the recurring close encounters between the marine predators and thrill-seeking beachgoers.

Despite warnings from conservation groups, many are drawn to the area every year from October to May, when dozens of dusky and sandbar sharks congregate, attracted by warm waters from a local power plant. Authorities have issued repeated calls for the public to maintain a safe distance from the sharks.

Conservationists argue that lax regulations and chaotic human activity in the area have exacerbated the risks. They recommend establishing regulated viewing areas to minimize further danger, following this third recorded shark attack in Israel's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)